Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 4, 2020
Rosalie Papp
Rosalie Papp, 94, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Richland.
She was born in Munkacs, Hungary, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.
She was a retired nurses aide.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Danny Gonzales
Danny Gonzales, 68, of Prosser, died Oct. 28 at home.
He was born in Little Rock, Ark., and was a longtime Prosser resident.
He was a retired truck driver.
Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments