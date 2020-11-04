Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 4, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Rosalie Papp

Rosalie Papp, 94, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Munkacs, Hungary, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a retired nurses aide.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Danny Gonzales

Danny Gonzales, 68, of Prosser, died Oct. 28 at home.

He was born in Little Rock, Ark., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service