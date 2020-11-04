Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 4, 2020

Rosalie Papp

Rosalie Papp, 94, of Richland, died Nov. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Munkacs, Hungary, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a retired nurses aide.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Danny Gonzales

Danny Gonzales, 68, of Prosser, died Oct. 28 at home.

He was born in Little Rock, Ark., and was a longtime Prosser resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.