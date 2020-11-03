Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 3, 2020

Larry A. Thompson

Larry A. Thompson, 73, of Richland, died Oct. 29 at home.

He was born in McCook, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a retired teacher.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Randy Brandner

Randy Brandner, 70, of Kennewick, died Oct. 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was the owner and operator of Sweetwood Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mack C. Martin

Mack Clifton Martin, 70, of Kennewick, died Oct. 31 at home.

He was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2016.

He was a retired engineer at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.