Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 2, 2020

Daniel B. Graf Jr.

Daniel Bruce Graf Jr., 63, of Grandview, died Oct. 30 in Grandview.

He was born in El Paso, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He farmed apples and grapes and raised cattle.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. Davenport

Robert Lee Davenport, 93, of Walla Walla, died Oct. 31 in Walla Walla.

He was born in Shawnee, Okla, and lived in the Tri-Cities four years.

He was a retired electrical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Rosita B. Villarreal

Rosita Blanco Villarreal, 67, of Pasco, died Oct. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Raymondville, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 30 years.

She was a caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Earl E. Owens

Earl E. Owens, 72, of West Richland, died Oct. 29 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities five years.

He was a mechanic in machinery maintenance.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.