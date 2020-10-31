Tri-City Herald death notices for Oct. 30, 2020

James T. Santo

James Talbot Santo, 51, of Kennewick, died Oct. 29 at home.

He was born in Delta, Utah, and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.

He was an engineer for Mission Support Alliance at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Chavez Cardenas

Virginia Chavez Cardenas, 61, of Pasco, died Oct. 29 in Pasco.

She was born in Montaño, Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 29 years.

She was a housekeeper.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris L. Slavens

Doris Lee Slavens, 88, of Richland, died Oct. 28 at home with her family.

She was born in Globe, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bardella (Johnson) Robison

Bardella (Johnson) Robison, 92, of Kennewick, died Oct. 29 at home.

She was born in Parker, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eufemia ‘Emma’ Guillen

Eufemia “Emma” Guillen, 87, of Grandview, died Oct. 28 in Grandview.

She was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a retired laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda Ling

Wanda Ling, 91, of Prosser, died Oct. 29 in Prosser.

She was born in Flippin, Ark., and was a longtime resident of both Prosser and Grandview.

She was a retired warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.