Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 6, 2020

Catalina Fernandez Larios

Catalina Fernandez Larios, 75, of Pasco, died Oct. 30 in Richland.

She was born in Manzanillo, Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 46 years.

She was a retired worker for Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia Enriquez

Patricia Enriquez, 70, of Kennewick, died Nov. 5 at her home.

She was born in Albuquerque, N.M., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired family and grief counselor for Central United Protestant Church.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alberto Peralta Moran

Alberto Peralta Moran, 66, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Mexico and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a retired recruiter for the Wahluke School District in Mattawa.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James ‘Jim’ Boogerd

James “Jim” Boogerd, 60, of Prosser, died Nov. 5 in Prosser.

He was born in Artesia, Calif, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He owned a dairy.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry G. Holt

Terry Glenn Holt, 79, of Kennewick, died Nov. 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 30 years.

He was a retired instrument controls tech at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donovan H. Amundson

Donovan Herman Amundson, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Battle Ground, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a retired timber feller.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanette Beardsley

Jeanette Beardsley, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bay City, Mich., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.