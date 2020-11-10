Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 10, 2020
Jose Diego Salas
Jose Diego Salas, 24, of Snohomish, died Nov. 7 in Lake Stevens.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a former Sunnyside resident.
He worked in data entry for a collection agency.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas F. Simpson
Thomas Frank Simpson, 82, of Kennewick, died Nov. 6 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and lived in Kennewick since 2003.
He was a retired railroader for the Northern Pacific/Burlington Northern Railroad.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Jamin D. Sovoy
Jamin Dean Sovoy, 37, of Pasco, died Nov. 7 in Pasco.
He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
He was a FedEx delivery driver.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Helen E. Wyer
Helen Edith Wyer, 90, of Kennewcik, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.
She was born in Sprague and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1968.
She was a retired document specialist for Battelle.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Benito ‘Benny’ Lozano
Benito “Benny” Lozano, 67, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 in Pasco.
He was born in Raymondville, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.
He was a retired truck driver.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Steven Houser
Steven Houser, 70, of Richland, died Nov. 8 in Richland.
He was born in Renton and lived in Richland for 15 years.
He was the retired manager of Anthony’s restaurant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jordan Kai Lima
Jordan Kai Lima, 16 weeks, of Pasco, died Nov. 5 in Kennewick.
The baby’s parents are Selena Candanoza and Gerardo Lima.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ramona Perales
Ramona Perales, 87, of Yakima, died Nov. 6 in Yakima.
She was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a para pro educator.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Steve R. Browning
Steve R. Browning, 75, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 at home.
He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1985.
He was a retired maintenance planner at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Una T. Neuberger
Una Therese Neuberger, 90, of Pasco, died Nov. 8 at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick.
She was born in Stanton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.
She was retired from retail sales.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
