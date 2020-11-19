Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 18, 2020

Bonnie J. Pielstick

Bonnie Joan Pielstick, 82, of Kennewick, died Nov. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frances A. Coleman

Frances Ann Coleman, 87, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice House.

She was born in Plainview, Texas, and was lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired bartender.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lloyd ‘Leroy’ Peppley

Lloyd “Leroy” Peppley, 93, of Prosser, died Nov. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Nampa, Idaho.

He served in the Navy and was a retired civil engineer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Angelique M. Zaremba

Angelique Margaret Zaremba, 52, of Kennewick, died Nov. 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice House.

She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a plumber with Local 598 Plumber and Steamfitters.

Ezcremate.com is in charge of arrangements.