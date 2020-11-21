Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 20-21, 2020

Carol D. Hathaway

Carol D. Hathaway, 82, of Kennewick, deid Nov. 19 at her home.

She was born in Glasgow, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a retired registered nurse at Kennewick General Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Augusta M. Melichar

Augusta M. Melichar, 95, of Kennewick, died Nov. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wapato and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 51 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose M. Argueta

Jose M. Argueta, 93, of Richland, died Nov. 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Mexico and lived in Richland for the past 10 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice L. Dehmer

Alice Lorraine Dehmer 78, of Richland, died Nov. 19 at home.

She was born in New York and in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marian V. Johnston-Nice

Marian Virginia Johnston-Nice, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bird City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for seven years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vincenzo ‘Enzo’ Coppeto

Vincenzo “Enzo” Coppeto, 61, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Presenzano, Italy, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was the materials coordinator for Ben Franklin Transit.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Hendricks

Gerald Hendricks, 66, of Richland, died Nov. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Tri-Cities for 26 years.

He was an engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.