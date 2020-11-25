Tri-City Herald Logo
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 24, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Johnny ‘Tex’ W. Brummett

Johnny “Tex” Wayne Brummett, 83, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Georgetown, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

He was a retired contractor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Burks

Charles Burks, 87, of Richland, died Nov. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in McCredie, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.

He was a retired gas service station owner.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne W. Smith

Wayne Wesley Smith, 82, of Benton City, died Nov. 19 at home.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

He was a musician and worked at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Herold H. Knibbs

Herold Henry Knibbs, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at home.

He was born Kalamazoo, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a retired union journeyman and served in the Army.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Eiholzer

John Edward Eiholzer, 87, of Pasco, died Nov. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Eaton, N.Y., and lived in Pasco for five years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Minnick

Donald Minnick, 84, of Richland, died Nov. 14 in California.

He was born in Redfield, S.D., and had lived in Richland for seven years.

He was a retired veterinarian.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Angelita D. Vasquez

Angelita Danile Vasquez, 82, of Richland, died Nov. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Baldemar H. Torres

Baldemar H. Torres, 73, of White Swan, died Nov. 21 in Yakima.

He was born in Texas and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was an alfalfa farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

