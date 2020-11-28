Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 20-27, 2020

Betty J. Daubert

Betty Jane Daubert, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 26 at home.

She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for seven years.

She was a retired secretary.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Benjamin E. Patrick

Benjamin E. Patrick, 40, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Boise, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael B. Nielsen

Michael Brandon Nielsen, 40, of Grandview, died Nov. 25 in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a laborer at the Washington State University agriculture research station in Prosser.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Espinosa Espinosa

Maria Espinosa Espinosa, 88, of Benton City, died Nov. 26 at home.

She was born in Villa Victoria, Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Miguel A. Barragan

Miguel Angel Barragan, 26, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 at Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima.

He was born in Pasco and was lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James W. Leidig

James W. Leidig, 85, of Grandview, died Nov. 25 in Grandview.

He was born in Lacassine, La., and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired grape farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose A. Canales Jr.

Jose Alejandro Canales Jr., 70, of Benton City, died Nov. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Premont, Texas, and lived in the Benton City for 33 years.

He was a retired store keeper at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nolan Burris

Nolan Burris, 84, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 at Regency Canyon Lakes in Kennewick.

He was born in Adair County, Okla., and was a retired railroad worker and a U.S. Army veteran.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Erik C. Lee

Erik Curtis Lee, 49, of Pasco, died Nov. 20 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a produce stocker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson, 58, of Richland, died Nov. 21 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a longtime Tri-Citian.

He was a risk analyst at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory J. Anderson

Gregory J. Anderson, 58, of Richland, died Nov. 15 at home.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities over 40 years.

He was retired.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joe Astley

Joe Astley, 33, of Richland, died Nov. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was an industrial hygiene technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Chiyo Nagasaka

Chiyo Nagasaka, 98, of Kennewick, died Nov. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oregon and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a retired farm owner.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Renae M. Schick

Renae Marie Schick, 59, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

She was born in Roseburg, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.

She was a retired waitress and bartender.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Johnny ‘Tex’ W. Brummett

Johnny “Tex” Wayne Brummett, 83, of Kennewick, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Georgetown, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

He was a retired contractor.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles Burks

Charles Burks, 87, of Richland, died Nov. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in McCredie, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1954.

He was a retired gas service station owner.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne W. Smith

Wayne Wesley Smith, 82, of Benton City, died Nov. 19 at home.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

He was a musician and worked at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Herold H. Knibbs

Herold Henry Knibbs, 81, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at home.

He was born Kalamazoo, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a retired union journeyman and served in the Army.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Eiholzer

John Edward Eiholzer, 87, of Pasco, died Nov. 14 in Kennewick.

He was born in Eaton, N.Y., and lived in Pasco for five years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald Minnick

Donald Minnick, 84, of Richland, died Nov. 14 in California.

He was born in Redfield, S.D., and had lived in Richland for seven years.

He was a retired veterinarian.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Angelita D. Vasquez

Angelita Danile Vasquez, 82, of Richland, died Nov. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a retired laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Baldemar H. Torres

Baldemar H. Torres, 73, of White Swan, died Nov. 21 in Yakima.

He was born in Texas and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was an alfalfa farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lanny R. Spriggle

Lanny Robert Spriggle, 81, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Hazelton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

He was a retired mechanic for Umatilla County Road Department in Pendleton, Ore.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Claudia R. Chavez

Claudia Renee Chavez, 48, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Colombia, South America, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retail sales clerk at the Dollar Tree.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfonso M. Alvarez

Alfonso Martinez Alvarez, 87, of Kennewick, died Nov. 22 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and had lived in Kennewick for three years.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol D. Hathaway

Carol D. Hathaway, 82, of Kennewick, deid Nov. 19 at her home.

She was born in Glasgow, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 48 years.

She was a retired registered nurse at Kennewick General Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Augusta M. Melichar

Augusta M. Melichar, 95, of Kennewick, died Nov. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Wapato and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 51 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose M. Argueta

Jose M. Argueta, 93, of Richland, died Nov. 18 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Mexico and lived in Richland for the past 10 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alice L. Dehmer

Alice Lorraine Dehmer 78, of Richland, died Nov. 19 at home.

She was born in New York and in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marian V. Johnston-Nice

Marian Virginia Johnston-Nice, 92, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bird City, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for seven years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vincenzo ‘Enzo’ Coppeto

Vincenzo “Enzo” Coppeto, 61, of Kennewick, died Nov. 19 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Presenzano, Italy, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was the materials coordinator for Ben Franklin Transit.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Hendricks

Gerald Hendricks, 66, of Richland, died Nov. 18 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Tri-Cities for 26 years.

He was an engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.