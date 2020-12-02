Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Dec. 1, 2020
Alice A. Carter
Alice Alena Carter, 78, of Richland, died Nov. 24 in Richland.
She was born in Alexandria, La., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.
She was a retired business owner.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Susan J. Pearson
Susan Joy Pearson, 71, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 28 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Bridger, Mont., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired bartender.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Arsentiy Voloshin
Arsentiy Voloshin, 90, of Pasco, died Nov. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in the Ukraine and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 Years.
He was a retired carpenter.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie McCabe
Marjorie McCabe, 76, of Richland, died Nov. 29 in Richland.
She was born in Yakima and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities area.
She was retired from working in the retail industry.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas L. Abrams
Thomas L. Abrams, 90, of Kennewick, died Nov. 30 in Kennewick.
He was born in Astoria, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.
He was a retired project manager.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Sally L. Saras
Sally L. Saras, 86, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 1 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Wapato and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a retired teacher in the Sunnyside School District.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Bennett H. Orren
Bennett Hugh Orren, 86, of Kennewick, died Nov. 26 in Richland.
He was born in Saltillo, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for more than 70 years.
He was a retired Union 598 pipefitter for Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maria M. Austria
Maria Miranda Austria, 89, of Kennewick, died Nov. 28 at Trios Health.
She was born in Bulacan, Philippines, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 19 years.
She was a retired open market meat vendor.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
George G. ‘Jerry’ Gilmour
George Gerald “Jerry” Gilmour, 84, of West Richland, died Nov. 27 in West Richland.
He was born in Scranton, Penn., and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.
He was a retired power operator for a nuclear plant.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments