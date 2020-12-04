Tri-City Herald death notices for Dec. 3, 2020

Joyce E. Sweany

Joyce E. Sweany, 100, of Richland, died Nov. 27 at home in Richland.

She was born in the Horse Heaven Hills south of Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn I. Barker

Marilyn Ilene Barker, 80, of Vancouver, Wash., and formerly of Grandview, died Dec. 1 in Portland.

She was born in Beatrice, Neb., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John David Tuttle Jr.

John D. Tuttle Jr., 82, of Richland, died Nov. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Menlo Park, Calif., and lived in Richland for 15 years.

He was retired from safeguards and security for nuclear facilities.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Kirkman

Michael J. Kirkman, 79, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Honolulu and lived in the Tri-Cities 57 years.

He was a retired chemical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph ‘Joe’ Garcia

Joseph “Joe” Garcia, 46, of Pasco, died Nov. 16 in Richland.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 10 years.

He was a pastor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Dalton M. Smith

Dalton M. Smith, 71, of Kennewick, died Dec. 1 at home.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lachalan W. Campbell

Lachalan W. Campbell, 31, of West Richland, died Nov. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and lived on and off in the Tri-Cities during his life.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Calvin E. Schenk

Calvin Edward Schenk, 80, of Pasco, died Dec. 2 at home.

He was born in Gaithersburg, Md., and lived in Pasco for 40 years.

He was a retired mechanical engineer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.