Tri-City Herald Death notices Dec. 7, 2020

Karen A. Tomlinson

Karen Ann Tomlinson, 72, of Richland, died Dec. 3 at home.

She was born in Coral Gables, Fla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

She retired from working in billing at University of Washington Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Armando R. Flores

Armando Rodriquez Flores, 66, of Pasco, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

He was born in Mexico City, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

He was a retired fork lift operator for Lineage.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Joyce E. Dow

Joyce E. Dow, 90, of Kennewick, died Dec. 4 at home.

She was born in Lodi, Calif., and lived in Tri-Cities for one year.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, in charge of arrangements.

Donna Beecroft

Donna Beecroft, 85, of West Richland, died Dec. 5 at home.

She was born in Salt Lake City and lived in West Richland for 65 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, was in charge of arrangements.

Yu-Jing Chang Huang

Yu-Jing Chang Huang, 73, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

She was born in Chiaya, Taiwan, and lived in Tri-Cities for 43 years.

She was a retired software engineer for Mission Support Alliance

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Diane L. Burns

Diane Lynn Burns, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 2 at Richland Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Salinas, Calif., and lived in Tri-Cities for 18 years.

She was a homemaker.

ezCremate.com, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

William F. Cliber Jr.

William Francis Cliber Jr,. 92, of Pasco, died Nov. 30 at Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.

He was born in Altoona, Penn., and lived in Tri-Cities for more than 50 years.

He was a retired diesel mechanic.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Pamela J. McClary





Pamela Joan McClary, 68, of Benton City, died Nov. 25 in Sunnyside.

She was born in North Platte, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria C. Melendez

Maria Cruz Melendez, 64, of Pasco, died Dec. 4 in Richland.

She was born in Santo Domingo, El Salvador, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 34 years.

She was a retired utility worker for Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

James I. Sansom

James I. Sansom, 84, of Pasco, died Dec. 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a retired engineer for the U.S. Forest Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.