Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 10, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Tommie E. Nelson

Tommie E. Nelson, 80, of Pasco, died Nov. 11 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Mooreland, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 23 years.

He was a military veteran and retired taxi driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Waltirmore ‘Pete’ S. Johnson

Waltirmore “Pete” Sidney Johnson, 80, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 9 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Toppenish, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired construction foreman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Del Socorro Davila

Maria Del Socorro Davila, 64, of Pasco, died Dec. 8 in Pasco.

She was born in Garcia De La Cadena, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

She was a laborer for Washington Potato.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

