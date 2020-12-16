Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 15, 2020

A. M. Nix

A. M. Nix, 89, of Richland, died Dec. 10 in Richland.

She was born Gresswiller, France and lived in Richland for 42 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nailah K. Beltran Sanchez

Nailah Kytzia Beltran Sanchez, 1, of Pasco, died Dec. 12 at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

She was born in Richland.

She was the daughter of Guadalupe Beltran Fraile and Maria Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Laura R. Romano

Laura R. Romano, 67, of Kennewick, died Dec. 10 at home.

She was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 43 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda F. Harris

Brenda Faye Harris, 62, of Kennewick, died Dec. 13, in Kennewick.

She was born Watts, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Christopher S. Herndobler

Christopher Stephen Herndobler, 69, of Richland, died Dec. 12 at home.

He was born in Ashland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1974.

He was a retired financial analyst for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kari L. Harden

Kari Lynn Harden, 39, of Kennewick, died Dec. 14 at home.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alvaro Martinez

Alvaro Martinez, 85, of Richland, died Dec. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Leon Guanajuato, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for a year.

He was a self employed merchant in the food industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Loretta G. Herriman

Loretta Grace Herriman, 89, of Grandview, died Dec. 13 in Grandview.

She was born in Wylie, Co., and was a longtime Grandview resident.

She was a payroll clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia M. Howard

Virginia Marie Howard, 80, of Pasco, died Dec. 12 in Pasco.

She was born in Canon City, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Anderson

Donald Eugene Anderson, 88, of Pasco, died Dec. 12 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong resident.

He served in the Marines and was a retired project manager.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.