Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 21, 2020
Silvestre Ursua Alvarez
Silvestre Ursua Alvarez, 74, of Kennewick, died Dec. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.
He was an agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
David Alexander
David Alexander, 82, of Pasco, died Dec. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Grants Pass, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.
He was a retired mill supervisor for Boise Cascade.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond C. Lloyd
Raymond C. Lloyd, 93, of Richland, died Dec. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Sioux Falls, S.D., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1949.
He was a retired research scientist in nuclear physics.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Danny E. Merrill
Danny Everett Merrill, 76, of West Richland, died Dec. 19 in Richland.
He was born in Toppenish, and lived in West Richland for 50 years.
He was a retired auto mechanic.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Curtis B. Morgan
Curtis Brent Morgan, 64, of Burbank, died Dec. 17 in Richland.
He was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
He was a Teamster truck driver at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Rhue ‘Valerie’ Bouck
Rhue “Valerie” Bouck, 82, of Kennewick, died Dec. 19 in Kennewick.
She was born in Milwaukee, Wisc., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 11 years.
She was a retired artist.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael R. Fischer
Michael R. Fischer, 72, of Grandview, died Dec. 18 in Grandview.
He was born in Klamath Falls, Ore., and had been a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
He was retired as a produce truck driver, in maintenance with the Ellensburg School District, and in security.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
