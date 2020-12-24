Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 24, 2020

Richard ‘Rick’ L. Knox

Richard “Rick” Lee Knox, 71, of Kennewick, died Dec. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for 39 years.

He was a retired produce manager for Price Chopper.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clair ‘Fred Bonz’ Rumsey

Clair “Fred Bonz” Rumsey, 50, of Pasco, died Dec. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Orofino, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 34 years.

He was an international representative for the Boilermakers union.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Hattie J. Tibbetts

Hattie J. Tibbetts, 97, of Kennewick, died Dec. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Delta, Colo., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for 25 years.

She was a retired laborer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William R. Mears

William Russell Mears, 82, of Grandview, died Dec. 24 in Grandview.

He was born in Yellville, Ark., and had been a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired engineer in refrigeration.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith A. Johnson

Keith Arnold Johnson, 61, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 21 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Pasco, and had been a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a civil engineer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Darwin L. Dunnington

Darwin Lyle Dunnington, 89, of Benton City, died Dec. 23 in Benton City.

He was born in Mabton, and was a lifetime Valley resident.

He was a retired nuclear reactor operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Konstantin Pavlovich Shafar

Konstantin Pavlovich Shafar, 71, of Richland, died Dec. 23 at home.

He was born in Vinnytsia, Litinskiy Region, Ukraine, and lived in Richland for a year.

He was a retired laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.