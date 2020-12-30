Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2020

Allen Sanders

Allen Sanders, 77, of Kennewick, died Dec. 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lucerne, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was retired business owner in the construction industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Deborah E. Gillaspie

Deborah E. Gillaspie, 60, of Kennewick, died Dec. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Vermillion, S.D., and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.

She was a retired quality control lead.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Edna ‘Tip’ E. Steffens

Edna “Tip” Elizabeth Steffens, 86, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 28 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Stettler, Alberta, Canada, and was a longtime resident of Sunnyside.

She was a retired nurse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dr. Robert L. Whitson

Dr. Robert Lee Whitson, 75, of Richland, died Dec. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Maine, and lived in Richland for 30 years.

He was a retired family physician.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery Wood

Jeffery Wood, 53, of West Richland, died Dec. 25 in West Richland.

He was born in Auburn, Wash., and lived in West Richland for five years.

He was a truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Deanna J. Enzweiler

Deanna Jeannine Enzweiler, 66, of Richland, died Dec. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathleen M. Flores

Kathleen Marie Flores, 55, of Pasco, died Dec. 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Port Washington, Wis., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was a retired agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Dennis M. Fogg

Dennis Michael Fogg, 76, of Pasco, died Dec. 26 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired clerk for Burlington Northern.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ivadell Barrett Daer

Ivadell Barrett Daer, 95, of Richland, died Dec. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Klein, Mont., and lived in Richland for over 70 years.

She retired as a technical secretary at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Clarence B. Younger Jr.

Clarence Bernard Younger Jr., 97, died Dec. 24 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.