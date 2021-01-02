Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 2-3, 2021

Jaime J. Garcia

Jaime J. Garcia, 54, of Prosser, died Dec. 31 in Spokane.

He was born Sunnyside and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ellis L. Tucker

Ellis L. Tucker, 78, of Mabton, died Dec. 31 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley.

He was a retired auto mechanic.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.