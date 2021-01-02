Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 2-3, 2021
Jaime J. Garcia
Jaime J. Garcia, 54, of Prosser, died Dec. 31 in Spokane.
He was born Sunnyside and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Ellis L. Tucker
Ellis L. Tucker, 78, of Mabton, died Dec. 31 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley.
He was a retired auto mechanic.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
