Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 5, 2021

Martha C. Powers

Martha Carol Powers, 83, of Pasco, died Dec. 30 in Pasco.

She was born in Stillwater, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Aurora Ramirez Ybarra

Aurora Ramirez Ybarra, 63, of Umatilla, Ore., died Jan. 2 in Richland.

She was born in La Presa Municipio de Ixlahuacan, Colina, Mexico, and lived in Umatilla for 37 years.

She was a retired food processor for Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Cindy Lancaster

Cindy Lancaster, 91, of Basin City, died Jan. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Texas and lived in Basin City for 60 years.

She was a former teacher at Hiawatha Elementary School.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roman Olivares

Roman Olivares, 58, of Mabton, died Jan. 5 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Morelos, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was an agriculture laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jack J. Holden

Jack J. Holden, 88, of Kennewick, died Jan. 3 at Callaway Gardens in Kennewick.

He was born in Oroville, and lived in Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a retired pipefitter at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

MaryAnn L. Myre

MaryAnn Lynn Myre, 60, of Benton City, died Dec. 31 at home.

She was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1998.

She was a chef.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joni G. Aiyeku

Joni Gaye Aiyeku, 63, of Pasco, died Jan. 1 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

She was born in Walla Walla and had lived in Pasco for two months.

She was a retired administrative assistant for the Washington State Department of Corrections.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Page

Norma J. Page, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a retired cartographer for the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.