Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 12, 2021

Rodric D. Morgan

Rodric Duane Morgan, 63, of Pasco, died Jan. 8 in Pasco.

He was born in Clarkston was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired pipefitter at Boise Cascade.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michel J. Hyde

Michel James Hyde, 49, of Burbank, died Jan. 10 at home.

He was born in Bountiful, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a builder for New Traditions Homes.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Chalcraft

Steven Chalcraft, 60, of Richland, died Jan. 7 in Benton County.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was the retired owner of Associated Wholesale LLC.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean L. Snow

Jean L. Snow, 96, of Richland, died Jan. 9 at home.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in Richland for two years.

She was a retired administrator for the state of California.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ernestine A. Miller

Ernestine Anne Miller, 90, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Richland.

She was born in Los Angeles and lifelong Tri-Citian.

She was a retired secretary.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lydia M. Cassaway

Lydia Maes Cassaway, 71, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 in Kennewick.

She lived in the Tri-Cities area for 11 years.

She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Wapato, is in charge of arrangements.

Lamoyne E. Washburn

Lamoyne E. Washburn, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Missoula, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 36 years.

She was a retired bank teller for Bank of the West.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Evarista Gonzalez

Evarista Gonzalez, 88, of Grandview, died Jan. 11 in Grandview.

She was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Grandview residents.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.