Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 19, 2021

Aurelia Rodriguez

Aurelia Rodriguez, 63, of Pasco, died Jan. 17 in Pasco.

She was born in Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

She was a retired tax preparer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara J. Bishop

Barbara Jean Bishop, 89, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 16 in Sunnyside.

She was born Maltby, Wash., and was a longtime resident of Sunnyside.

She was a retired bookkeeper, office manager and truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Inocencio Cotino Tenango

Inocencio Cotino Tenango, 66, of Pasco, died Jan. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Valma V. DeVall

Valma V. DeVall, 94, of Kennewick, died Jan. 17 at Avalon Care Center in Pasco.

She was born in Timber Lake, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2005.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeanne Pickel

Jeanne Pickel, 67, of Outlook, died Jan. 19 in Outlook.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Harold E. Eaton

Harold Edward Eaton, 88, of Richland, died Jan. 15 in Richland.

He was born in Ripley, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 31 years.

He was a retired engineer for the U.S. Air Force and was in property development.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eliacer Zuniga Silva

Eliacer Zuniga Silva, 75, of Kennewick, died Jan. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

He was a retired pastor.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.