Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 27, 2021







Pamela D. Smith

Pamela Diane Smith, 77, of Richland, died Jan. 24 at Chaplaincy Hospital House in Kennewick.

She was born in Franklin, Penn., and lived in Richland for 43 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Letha ‘Lee’ M. Gaines

Letha “Lee” Mae Gaines, 92, of Sun City West, Ariz., died Jan. 13 in Sun City West.

She was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

She was a retired salesperson for Sears.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly J. Bailie

Beverly Jean Bailie, 90, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 in Seattle.

She was born in Walla Walla and lived in Pasco for 81 years.

She was retired from the retail industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert M. Doty

Robert Martin Doty, 80, of Grandview, died Jan. 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

The Army veteran was a retired consulting representative for the Department of Energy.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Janette L. Anderson

Janette Louise Anderson, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 at Chaplaincy Hospital House in Kennewick.

She was born in King County, Wash., and lived in Kennewick since 1976.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas Plank

Nicholas Plank, 30, of Benton City, died Jan. 24 in Richland.

He was born in North Dakota and lived in Benton City for 25 years.

He was a laborer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Dimond

Donald Earl Dimond, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 72 years.

He was a retired mail clerk for the U.S. Postal Service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.