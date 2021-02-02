Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 1, 2021

Thomas W. Cox Jr.

Thomas Wilbert Cox Jr., 49, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Grants Pass, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a foreman at Northwest Underground.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna L. Chambers

Donna L. Chambers, 90, of Richland, died on Jan. 28 at Prestige Assisted Living in Richland.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-City area since 1950.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Onofre ‘Godfrey’ Valdez

Onefre “Godfrey” Valdez, 50, of Connell, died Jan. 29 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Mercedes, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a public works laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary M. Spencer

Mary Magdelin Spencer, 92, of Pasco, died Jan. 22 at Rosetta Assisted Living.

She was born in Kabul, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for five months.

She was a retired cannery worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Angelica Puente

Angelica Puente, 62, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Kennewick.

She was born in Weslaco, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

She was a warehouse mail carrier for Columbia Basin College.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eugene L. Arnberg

Eugene Leonard Arnberg, 73, of Kennewick, died Jan. 29 at home.

He was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in Kennewick for over 30 years.

He was a retired business owner of Arnberg Services Inc.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Cary H. Barnes

Cary Holden Barnes, 61, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 at home.

He was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 3 1/2 years.

He was a retired lead technical designer for the Boeing Company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly A. Braden

Beverly Anne Braden, 76, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Escalon, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for nine months.

She was a retired administrative assistant.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wesley L. Stilwell

Wesley L. Stilwell, 87, of Grandview, died Jan. 31 in Prosser.

He was born in Yakima and was lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a grape farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.