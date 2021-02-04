Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 3, 2021

Kevin Hatfield

Kevin Hatfield, 41, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He worked in retail.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Frank ‘Benny’ B. Zamarron

Frank “Benny” B. Zamarron, 50, of Bellevue, died Jan. 31 in Bellevue.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in Sunnyside and Bellevue.

He was retired from the computer software industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Bostic

John Edward Bostic, 76, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

He was a retired auto parts salesman.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David G. Dow

David George Dow, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 at home.

He was a retired electrician.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna S. D. Fellows

Donna Sue Dann Fellows, 67, of Pasco, died Jan. 31 in Pasco.

She was born in Dinuba, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

She was a retired inspector for the dried fruit association.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Maisa I. Bozhenko

Maisa Ivanova Bozhenko, 91, died Feb. 2 at home.

She was born in Alexandria, Ukraine, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a retired librarian.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John P. Neer

John Paul Neer, 65, died Feb. 2 at home.

He lived in Kennewick for 37 years.

He was a retired insurance sales rep.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Strong

Norma Joy Strong, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived most of her life in Tri-Cities.

She was the retired owner of Dreamland Day Care.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary D. Kerr

Gary Dean Kerr, 52, of Kennewick, died Feb. 1 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a case manager for the state of Washington.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.