Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 8, 2021







Rita L. Barnes

Rita LaVonne Barnes, 81, of Kennewick, died Feb. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Electric City, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

She was a retired office manager for the Tri-City Herald.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucy Moore

Lucy Moore, 94, of Richland, died Jan. 30 in Richland.

She was born in New York, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for five years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.