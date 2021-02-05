Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 4, 2021

James E. Safford

James Eugene Safford, 85, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired self-employed carpet installer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Victor J. Ramos

Victor Javier Ramos, 28, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 31 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

He worked at Amtech in Wapato.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty Steelman

Betty Steelman, 93, of Richland, died Jan. 30 at home.

She was born in Yonkers Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1946.

She was a retired secretary for the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Strong

Norma Joy Strong, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Kennewick.

She was born in Cheyenne, Wyo., and lived most of her life in the Tri-Cities.

She was the retired owner of Dreamland Day Care.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert E. Johnson Sr.

Robert Edwin Johnson Sr., 87, of Richland, died Dec. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was a retired newspaper publisher.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Della M. Fergus

Della May Fergus, 91, of Zillah, died Feb. 2 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Grandview and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired cafe owner and operator.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger G. Rousseau

Roger G. Rousseau, 54, of Richland, died Jan. 30 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and was a longtime resident of Richland and the Lower Yakima Valley.

He drove cabs, trucks and buses.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeannie L. Raine

Jeannie L. Raine, 76, of Kennewick, died Feb. 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kirkland, and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 70 years.

She was the retired business owner of a child day care.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth W. Vails

Kenneth William Vails, 85, died Jan. 30 at his home in Kennewick.

He was born in Mason City, and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 44 years.

He was a retired physician assistant and served in the Air Force.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gil Candido Cisneros

Gil Candido Cisneros, 56, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Walla Walla.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a laborer for Cherry Ridge Farms.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.