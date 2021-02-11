Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 10, 2021

Michael Collins

Michael Collins, 56, of Richland, died Feb. 6 at home.

He was born in Vallejo, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1977.

He was a retired chemical engineer for the U.S. Department of Energy.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth D. Wilson

Elizabeth Denise Wilson, 50, of Richland, died Feb. 4 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Bremerton and was a Tri-Cities resident since 1977.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James M. Hervey

James Michael Hervey, 51, of West Richland, died Feb. 8 at home in West Richland.

He was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1993.

He was executive director of Brookdale Senior Living in Richland.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregg L. Wirick

Gregg Lambert Wirick, 65, of Kennewick, died Feb. 9 at home.

He was born in Amarillo, Texas, and was a Tri-Cities resident since 1992.

He was a retired engraver for Sandy’s Trophies in Pasco.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald H. Stewart III

Donald Holt Stewart III, 70, of Kennewick, died Feb. 8 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Oak Ridge, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was the retired owner of Don Stewart Painting.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Ernest ‘Ernie’ O’Reilly

Ernest “Ernie” O’Reilly, 96, of Richland, died Feb. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He was a retired manager for Montgomery Wards.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerard ‘Gerry’ F. Hickson

Gerard “Gerry” Francis Hickson, 68, of Kennewick, died Feb. 8 in Richland.

He was born in Boston, Mass., and lived in Prosser before moving to Tri-Cities 12 years ago.

He was a retired firefighter and paramedic at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramon A. Ramirez

Ramon A. Ramirez, 67, of Grandview, died Feb. 9 in Sunnyside.

He was born in El Palmar de Leal, Sinaloa, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He worked in agriculture.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.