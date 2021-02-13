Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 12, 2021

Pedro R. Rodriguez

Pedro Rey Rodriguez, 41, of Connell, died Feb. 9 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Connell for 25 years.

He worked for Goodwill.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Abel Salcedo Cerpa

Abel Salcedo Cerpa, 57, of Outlook, died Feb. 8 in Outlook.

He was born in Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in Outlook for 15 years.

He was a fencing laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

James L. Day

James L. Day, 76, of Kennewick, died Feb. 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Linton, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1992.

The U.S. Navy retiree and was a retired utility operation manager in the nuclear industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary E. Donnelly

Mary E. Donnelly, 89, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 at Royal Columbian Retirement Inn in Kennewick.

She was born in Everett and moved to Kennewick from Mill Creek, Wash., in December 2020.

She was a retired surgical nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lila A. Spence

Lila Arlene Spence, 84, of Kennewick, died Feb. 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Wenatchee and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1953.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.