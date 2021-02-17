Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 16, 2021

Delma Martinez

Delma Martinez, 43, of Kennewick, died Feb. 15 at home.

She was born in Weslaco, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicolas Rodriguez

Nicolas Rodriguez, 66, of Pasco, died Feb. 12 at home.

He was born in Villa de Fuente, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight months.

He was a retired mechanic for Senikot Foods.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mariette R. Rafferty

Mariette Rose Rafferty, 95, of Kennewick, died Feb. 14 in Kennewick.

She was born in Saint Francois Du Lac, Quebec, Canada, and lived in Kennewick for two years.

She was a retired salesperson for the Las Vegas International Airport.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Julia Macias

Julia Macias, 78, of Granger, died Feb. 13 in Granger.

She was born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Strong

Norma Joy Strong, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Pasco.

She was born in Pine Bluff, Wash., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was the owner/operator of Dreamland Day Care.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lamar H. Dunyon

Lamar Hurst Dunyon, 92, of Burbank, died Feb. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Leslie, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 54 years.

He was a retired iron worker for NW Iron Workers #14.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.