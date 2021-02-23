Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 22, 2021

Roberta A. Wilkinson

Roberta A. Wilkinson, 95, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 20 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Norton, Kan., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lois Lord

Lois Lord, 80, of Kennewick, died Feb. 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

She was a retired secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Ross

Barbara Ross, 73, of Richland, died Feb. 16 in Richland.

She was born in Puyallup and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.