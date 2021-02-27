Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 26, 2021

Julia Fort

Julia Fort, 89, of Richland, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

She was born in Cuba and lived in Richland for 10 years.

She was a retired kitchen aide for Adventist Health Systems.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Anita Welsh

Anita Welsh, 90, of Kennewick, died Feb. 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry F. Morris

Jerry Franklin Morris, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 22 in Richland.

He was born in Thousand Oaks, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 33 years.

He was a retired commissioner and firefighter for Ventura County and Benton County Fire District 1.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon K. Davis

Sharon Kay Davis, 63, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities area for eight years.

She was a retired senior sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rita R. Russell

Rita Renee Russell, 67, of Eltopia, died Feb. 23 in Eltopia.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

She was a retired school bus driver for the North Franklin School District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Laura ‘Betty’ E. Johnson

Laura “Betty” Elizabeth Johnson, 91, of Pasco, died Feb. 21 in Spokane.

She was born in Bellingham and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

She was a retired teacher at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ann M. Sweet

Ann M. Sweet, 71, of Richland, died Feb. 25 in Richland.

She was born in Bremerton and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 50 years.

She was a retired kitchen manager for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan Maier

Susan Maier, 53, of West Richland, died Feb. 19 in West Richland.

She was born in California and lived in West Richland for 29 years.

She was a retired special education instructor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.