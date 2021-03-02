Tri-City Herald death notices March 1, 2021

Randy T. Parker

Randy T. Parker, 66, of Kennewick, died Feb. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Moses Lake, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

He was the owner operator of a handyman service.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet ‘Jan’ D. Brown

Janet “Jan” Darby Brown, 85, of Grandview, died Feb. 26 in Grandview.

She was born in Yakima and was a longtime Yakima Valley and Bickleton residents.

She was a retired social worker in hospice care.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Winona J. Atkins

Winona J. Atkins, 82, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 27 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Riverton, Wyo., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was the retired activity director at a nursing home.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Portillo Jr.

Robert Jesse Portillo Jr., 53, of Kennewick, died Feb. 21 at home.

He was born in Phoenix, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 11 years.

He was a truck driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

Steven J. Haas

Steven John Haas, 68, of West Richland, died Feb. 28 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and lived in West Richland for four years.

He was a retired corrugated designer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Anita Welsh

Anita Welsh, 90, of Kennewick, died Feb. 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired registered nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cynthia ‘Cindy’ L. Cates-Ely

Cynthia “Cindy” Louise Cates-Ely, 69, of Kennewick, died Feb. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland was lived in the Tri-Cities her entire life.

She was a retired custodian with the Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Kathy Ann Richardson

Kathy Ann Richardson, 47, of Prosser, died Feb. 27 in Prosser.

She was born in Martinsville, Ind., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.