Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices March 4, 2021
Donna Willoughby
Donna Willoughby, 87, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.
She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.
She was a retired pharmacist assistant.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Welch
Robert Welch, 85, of West Richland, died March 1 at home.
He was born in Tulsa, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.
He was a retired power operator at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles A. Williams Jr.
Charles Arthur Williams Jr., 65, of Kennewick, died March 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
He was born in Balto, M.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities 42 years.
He was a retired tennis pro and musician.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Byron W. Logman
Byron William Logman, 83, of Richland, died March 2 at home.
He was born in Norway, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.
He served in the Navy and was retired maintenance engineer at Hanford.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
