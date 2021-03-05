Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices March 4, 2021

By Tri-City Herald staff

Donna Willoughby

Donna Willoughby, 87, of Richland, died March 3 in Richland.

She was born in Kansas City, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

She was a retired pharmacist assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Welch

Robert Welch, 85, of West Richland, died March 1 at home.

He was born in Tulsa, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1978.

He was a retired power operator at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles A. Williams Jr.

Charles Arthur Williams Jr., 65, of Kennewick, died March 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Balto, M.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities 42 years.

He was a retired tennis pro and musician.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Byron W. Logman

Byron William Logman, 83, of Richland, died March 2 at home.

He was born in Norway, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

He served in the Navy and was retired maintenance engineer at Hanford.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

