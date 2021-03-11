Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices March 10, 2021
Kevin E. Hagler
Kevin Ernest Hagler, 41, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Richland.
He was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for eight years.
He was a support technician for Amazon.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Floyd N. Hodges
Floyd Norman Hodges, 81, of Kennewick, died March 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.
He was a retired geologist for Battelle.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Judy A. Hutson
Judy A. Hutson, 71, of Grandview, died March 8 in Prosser.
She was born in Walla Walla, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Perry F. Scott
Perry Flemon Scott, 72, of Kennewick, died March 7 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.
He was born in San Francisco, and lived in Tri-Cities for several months.
He was a retired union electrician.
ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.
