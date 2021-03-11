Tri-City Herald death notices March 10, 2021

Kevin E. Hagler

Kevin Ernest Hagler, 41, of Kennewick, died March 5 in Richland.

He was born in Seattle, and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

He was a support technician for Amazon.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd N. Hodges

Floyd Norman Hodges, 81, of Kennewick, died March 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1979.

He was a retired geologist for Battelle.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Judy A. Hutson

Judy A. Hutson, 71, of Grandview, died March 8 in Prosser.

She was born in Walla Walla, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Perry F. Scott

Perry Flemon Scott, 72, of Kennewick, died March 7 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in San Francisco, and lived in Tri-Cities for several months.

He was a retired union electrician.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.