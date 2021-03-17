Tri-City Herald death notices March 16, 2021

Kirk A. Holmquist

Kirk A. Holmquist, 74, of Kennewick, died March 6 at Desert Wind Gardens Assisted Living in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

He was a retired high school art teacher.

Life Tribute Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ann F. Taylor

Ann Faust Taylor, 92, of Kennewick, died March 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Rochester, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 54 years.

She was a retired Spanish and English instructor at Columbia Basin College.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melissa M. Ellsworth

Melissa Marie Ellsworth, 39, of Moses Lake, died March 10 at home.

She was born in Redmond, Wash.

She was a caregiver in the healthcare industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Michael W. Malley

Michael William Malley, 69, of Kennewick, died March 12 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 59 years.

He was a quality assurance engineer at Mission Support Alliance.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria Chavez

Maria Chavez, 96, of Pasco, died March 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Alonzo, Tepalcatpec, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1974.

She was a laborer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John E. Schneider Jr.

John Edward Schneider Jr., 71, of Kennewick, died March 15 in Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

He was born in Hays, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

The U.S. Army veteran was a retired mechanic in automotive restoration.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Heraclio Mendoza Quiroz

Heraclio Mendoza Quiroz, 53, of Pasco, died March 13 in Pasco.

He was born in Chapiles, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 13 years.

He was an orchardist for Chiawana Orchards.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Kenneth E. Galloway

Kenneth Eugene Galloway, 91, of Richland, died March 15 in Richland.

He was a retired postal worker.

Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra S. Caggiano

Sandra S. Caggiano, 79, of Orange, N.J., died Feb. 5 in Dublin, Calif.

She lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years, dating back to 1977.

She was a retired registered nurse.

The Neptune Society of Northern California is in charge of arrangements. A Tri-Cities memorial is planned in the future.