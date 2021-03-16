Tri-City Herald death notices March 15, 2021

Orlanda Rodriguez

Orlanda Rodriguez, 65, of Pasco, died March 13 at home.

She was born in Arcelia, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Isidoro Perez Mata Jr.

Isidoro Perez Mata Jr., 65, of Kennewick, died March 14 at Virginia Mason Hospital.

He was born in Ennis, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

He worked at Hanford site on demolition and decommissioning.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Oveda Pearson

Oveda Pearson, 94, of Richland, died March 10 in Richland.

She was born in High Point, N.C., and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Guy J. Bommarito

Guy J. Bommarito, 72, of Kennewick, died March 11 at home.

He was born in Medford, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2007.

He was a retired machinist and inspector in the aeronautics industry.

Life Tribute Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.