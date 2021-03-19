Tri-City Herald death notices March 18, 2021







Thelma A. Ryan

Thelma A. Ryan, 101, of Kennewick, died March 16 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Woodhaven, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2014.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Brian Greenwood

Brian Greenwood, 46, of Richland, died March 13 at home.

He was born in Oak Park, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1990.

He owned an entertainment business.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Heiden

Karen Heiden, 67, of Kennewick, died March 15 at home.

She was born in Galveston, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities over 16 years.

She was a retired pharmacist.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.