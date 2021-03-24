Tri-City Herald death notices March 23, 2021













Carolyn Fairley

Carolyn Fairley, 75, of Pasco, died March 19 in Spokane.

She was born in Prentiss, Miss., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

She was a retired care provider for Hillcrest Convalescent Center.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Elvin A. Rogers

Elvin A. Rogers, 60, of Kennewick, died March 21 in Pasco.

He was born in Hanford, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities 30 years.

He was a black jack dealer for Aces Casino.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.