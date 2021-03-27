Tri-City Herald death notices March 26-27, 2021

Laurie McKenzie

Laurie McKenzie, 75, of Yakima, died March 21 in Yakima.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a retired chemical engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger O. Devoir

Roger O. Devoir, 89, of Richland, died March 23 in Kennewick.

He was born in Yakima and lived in Richland for 64 years.

He was a retired instrumentation specialist and manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Coralie Ferrians

Coralie Ferrians, 79, of Pasco, died March 23 in Kennewick.

She was born in Port Orchard, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a retired grocery associate for Food Pavilion.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Frankie Jo Rankin

Frankie Jo Rankin, 60, of Kennewick, died March 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

She was a server at Magill’s in Pasco.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melissa A. Monner

Melissa Ann Monner, 61, of Pasco, died March 13 at home.

She was born in Grants Pass, Ore., and lived in Tri-Cities for a year.

She was a retired grocery store clerk.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas D. Reilly

Thomas David Reilly, 61, of Kennewick, died March 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bay City, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for four years.

He was a retired business owner and operator.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Thomas O. Mattox

Thomas Owen Mattox, 48, of Kennewick, died March 25 at From the Heart Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

He was born in Battle Creek, Mich., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since July.

He was a pilot and truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.