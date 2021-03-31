Tri-City Herald death notices March 30-31, 2021

Douglas B. Kinzer

Douglas Burton Kinzer, 73, of Richland, died March 29 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities 49 years.

He was the retired meat market manager at Costco.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

George A. Manuel Sr.

George A. Manuel Sr., 91, of Kennewick, died March 26 at home.

He was born in New York and lived in the Tri-Cities for 26 years.

He was a retired aircraft supervisor for General Dynamics California.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Larry D. Roberts

Larry Dean Roberts, 62, died March 27 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

He was a retired construction laborer.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Nathel I. Hickey

Nathel I. Hickey, 95, of Bloomsburg, Penn., died March 26 at home.

She was born in Sugarloaf Township, Penn., and spent many winters in Richland volunteering with the Kadlec Auxiliary.

Dean W. Kriner Funeral Home in Bloomsburg is in charge of arrangements.

Jamie N. Turner

Jamie Nicole Turner, 49, of Pasco, died March 23 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Richland and lived in Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a patient registration specialist in the medical industry.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Seymour W. Arquette

Seymour William Arquette, 74, of Lewiston, Idaho, died March 27 in Pasco.

He was born in Ahtanum and lived in Tri-Cities for less than two months.

He was a professional student.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lawrence I. Breymeyer

Lawrence Ivan Breymeyer, 55, of Pasco, died March 27 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired electrician for Garrett Electric in Richland

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary B. Burgess

Mary Belle Burgess, 97, of Pasco, died March 25 in Pasco.

She was born in Harrah and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a retired elementary school teacher for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene L. Welk

Arlene Linda Welk, 72, of Richland, died March 26 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Ashtabula, Ohio, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years

She was a retired nurse.

Neptune Society in Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Joe Stredwick Jr.

Joe Stredwick Jr., 86, of Pasco, died March 29 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired truck driver and also served in the U.S. Marines.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation in Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Damian E. Cantu

Damian E. Cantu, 46, of Sunnyside, died March 27 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Toppenish and was a lifelong resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired bait warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ignacia M. Amador

Ignacia M. Amador, 78, of Pasco, died March 28 in Richland.

She was born in Elssa, Texas, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retired fruit warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Virigina ‘Gin’ T. Shipler

Virigina “Gin” Thurman Shipler, 87, of Richland, died March 25 in Olympia.

She was born in Spiro, Okla., and lived in Richland for 40 years.

She was a retired project manager for Online Computer Library of Congress.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.