Tri-City Herald death notices April 2-3, 2021

Emily J. Kary

Emily Joan Kary, 83, of Pasco, died April 1 in Pasco.

She was born in Jerome, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

She was a retired office manager.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald J. Stephens

Ronald Jay Stephens, 56, of Richland, died March 30 in Richland.

He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in Richland for 42 years.

He was the manager at Dean’s Automotive Repair.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

William Vaught

William Vaught, 76, of Richland, died March 28 in Richland.

He was born in Canadian, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1996.

He was a retired sales representative for a pharmaceutical company.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Mollie Miller

Mollie Miller, 97, of Kennewick, died April 2 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bayard, Neb., and lived in Tri-Cities for 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Nielson

Michael Jay Nielson, 48, of Pasco, died March 20 at home.

He was born in Los Angeles and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

He was a therapist in the health care industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.