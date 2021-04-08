Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices April 7, 2021
Betty A. Roberson Hamblin
Berry Addrine Roberson Hamblin, 88, of Richland, died April 5 in Richland.
She was born in Georgetown, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 84 years.
She was a mother and grandmother.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Donald D. Wallace
Donald Duane Wallace, 67, of Kennewick, died April 4 at Chaplaincy Hospital House in Kennewick.
He was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
He was a retired checker for Walmart.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joye A. Southwick
Joye Anita Southwick, 73, of Connell, died April 5 at home.
She was born in Biwabik, Minn., and lived in Connell for 12 years.
She was a homemaker and retired secretary
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Deanna Lowery
Deanna Lowery, 77, of Richland, died March 29 at home.
She was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1977.
She was a retired secretary at the Hanford site.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Beverly J. Nelson
Beverly Jean Nelson, 87, of Bothell, died April 6 in Bothell.
She was born in Yakima and lived most of her life in the Lower Yakima Valley, most recently in Wapato.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Edward P. Makowski
Edwart Peter Makowski, 83, of Pasco, died April 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
He lived in Tri-Cities for 50 years.
He was a retired food processor.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
