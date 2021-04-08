Tri-City Herald death notices April 7, 2021

Betty A. Roberson Hamblin

Berry Addrine Roberson Hamblin, 88, of Richland, died April 5 in Richland.

She was born in Georgetown, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 84 years.

She was a mother and grandmother.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald D. Wallace

Donald Duane Wallace, 67, of Kennewick, died April 4 at Chaplaincy Hospital House in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired checker for Walmart.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joye A. Southwick

Joye Anita Southwick, 73, of Connell, died April 5 at home.

She was born in Biwabik, Minn., and lived in Connell for 12 years.

She was a homemaker and retired secretary

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Deanna Lowery

Deanna Lowery, 77, of Richland, died March 29 at home.

She was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1977.

She was a retired secretary at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly J. Nelson

Beverly Jean Nelson, 87, of Bothell, died April 6 in Bothell.

She was born in Yakima and lived most of her life in the Lower Yakima Valley, most recently in Wapato.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward P. Makowski

Edwart Peter Makowski, 83, of Pasco, died April 5 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He lived in Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired food processor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.