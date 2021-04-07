Tri-City Herald death notices April 6, 2021

Alexander Lay

Alexander Lay, 24, of Richland, died April 2 at home.

He was born in Cookeville, Tenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities three years.

He was a server.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Bharati Chakrabarti

Bharati Chakrabarti, 69, of Richland, died April 3 in Richland.

She was born in Kolkata, India, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 21 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

Angelina Valencia Quintana

Angelina Valencia Quintana, 85, of Pasco, died April 4 in Pasco.

She was born in Las Naranjas, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

She was a retired trim liner for Lamb Weston Industries.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norman ‘Bucky’ R. deBit

Norman “Bucky” Ralph deBit, 76, of Kennewick, died April 4 in Pasco.

He was born in Bellflower, Calif., and lived in Kennewick most of his life.

He was a retired carpenter.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

James E. Fiddes

James Edwin Fiddes, 83, of Richland, died April 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Walla Walla and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

He was a retired insurance and escrow agent.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott A. Ritchie

Scott Andrew Ritchie, 62, of Prosser, died April 2 in Richland.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was self employed with Amen Lawn Care.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark Papi

Mark Papi, 65, of Kennewick, died March 30 at home.

His background in the area is not clear.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Deanna Lowery

Deanna Lowery, 77, of Richland, died March 29 at home.

She was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1977.

She was a retired secretary at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Stella H. Lover

Stella Haunani Lover, 66, of Kennewick, died April 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

She was a retired customer service telephone operator.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kevin R. Kenison

Kevin Ray Kenison, 55, of Prosser, died April 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Heppner, Ore., and lived Prosser.

He was a retired merchandise stocker for Walmart.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Donald R. Nolan

Donald Ray Nolan, 72, of Pasco, died April 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Oregon and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

The U.S. Army veteran was the founder of Nolan’s Body Shop.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.