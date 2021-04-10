Tri-City Herald death notices April 9, 2021

Gladys Wirtz

Gladys Wirtz, 92, of Burbank, died April 3 in Richland.

She was born in Montana and lived in Burbank for 65 years.

She was the retired secretary for Columbia High School.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Wilma Burdette

Wilma Burdette, 90, of Kennewick, died April 5 in Kennewick.

She was born in Umapine, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 58 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Wright

Richard Wright, 89, of West Richland, died April 8 in West Richland.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michelle DeVita

Michelle DeVita, 44, of Yakima, died April 6 in Yakima.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime Sunnyside and Grandview resident.

She was a courthouse clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert O. Morgan

Robert O. Morgan, 72, of Benton City, died April 6 at home.

He was born in Poplar Bluff, Mo., and lived in Benton City for most of his life.

He was a retired union laborer at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Earl R. Ramsey

Earl R. Ramsey, 82, died April 5 at his home with family in Kennewick.

He was born in Pindall, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 70 years.

He was a retired fuel truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Melanie A. Gonzales

Melanie Aurora Gonzales, 45, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ventura, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

She was a certified nursing assistant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Bolton

Richard “Rick” Bolton, 69, died April 8 at his home in Kennewick.

He was born in Butte, Mont., and had lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1985.

He was a retired counselor at Our Lady of Lourdes Wilson House.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Melissa M. Schertenleib

Melissa Michelle Schertenleib, 48, of Kennewick, died April 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seaside, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than four years.

She was a retired bank teller for U.S. Bank.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul Garcia

Paul Garcia, 77, of Pasco, died April 8 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Fort Collins, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was an Army veteran and a retired custodian in the North Franklin School District.

Hillcrest Funeral and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.