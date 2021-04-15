Tri-City Herald death notices April 14, 2021

Edwina S. Dodge

Edwina S. Dodge, 87, of Pasco, died April 13 in Pasco.

She was born in Aplin, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was the retired owner and operator of a real estate brokerage firm.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Iona M. Strickland

Iona M. Strickland, 91, of Walla Walla, died April 14 in Spokane.

She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and was a longtime resident of Grandview before moving to Walla Walla.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Martha S. ‘Marti’ Fleming

Martha Sue “Marti” Fleming, 75, of West Richland, died April 12 in Richland.

She was born in Saint Joseph, Mo., and lived in West Richland for 39 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery Bunglick

Jeffery Bunglick, 34, of Richland, died April 11 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Majuro in the Marshall Islands, and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a sanitation worker in the food production industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael C. Schell

Michael C. Schell, 71, of Benton City, died March 26 at home.

He was born in Richland and lived in Benton City for 10 years.

The Army veteran was a retired computer programmer for Nintendo.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Duane R. Hall

Duane Richard Hall, 69, of Kennewick, died April 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired nuclear chemical operator at Hanford.

The Nepune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.