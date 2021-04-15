Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices April 14, 2021
Edwina S. Dodge
Edwina S. Dodge, 87, of Pasco, died April 13 in Pasco.
She was born in Aplin, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.
She was the retired owner and operator of a real estate brokerage firm.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Iona M. Strickland
Iona M. Strickland, 91, of Walla Walla, died April 14 in Spokane.
She was born in Great Falls, Mont., and was a longtime resident of Grandview before moving to Walla Walla.
She was a homemaker.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Martha S. ‘Marti’ Fleming
Martha Sue “Marti” Fleming, 75, of West Richland, died April 12 in Richland.
She was born in Saint Joseph, Mo., and lived in West Richland for 39 years.
She was a homemaker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jeffery Bunglick
Jeffery Bunglick, 34, of Richland, died April 11 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Majuro in the Marshall Islands, and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.
He was a sanitation worker in the food production industry.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael C. Schell
Michael C. Schell, 71, of Benton City, died March 26 at home.
He was born in Richland and lived in Benton City for 10 years.
The Army veteran was a retired computer programmer for Nintendo.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Duane R. Hall
Duane Richard Hall, 69, of Kennewick, died April 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
He was a retired nuclear chemical operator at Hanford.
The Nepune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
