Tri-City Herald death notices April 20, 2021

Billie Carlson

Billie Carlson, 92, of Kennewick, died April 16 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and lived in Kennewick for 54 years.

She was the retired vice principal at Kamiakin High School.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marion ‘Gene’ Freed

Marion “Gene” Eugene Freed, 85, of Kennewick, died April 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Carthage, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 77 years.

He was retired from Battelle Northwest.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Arlene Hendricks Andersen

Arlene Hendricks Andersen, 97, of Richland, died April 17 in Richland.

She was born in Howell, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Mark’ Weeden

William “Mark” Weeden, 84, of Richland, died April 18 in Richland.

He was born in Norman, Okla., and lived in Richland for 77 years.

He was a retired manager for Siemens.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Richardson

Sharon Louise Richardson, 83, of Kennewick, died April 17 at home.

She was born in Naches, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for nine years.

She was the retired director of nursing at the Weatherly Manor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet L. Dean

Janet LaVerne Dean, 64, of Prosser, died April 18 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident.

She worked as a retail clerk until becoming disabled.

Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.

Harvey B. Razey

Harvey Bruce Razey, 85, of Kennewick, died April 18 at Chaplaincy Healthcare Hospice House.

He was born in Alva, Okl., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

The Navy veteran was a retired farmer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Milena Jankovic

Milena Jankovic, 93, of Richland, died April 15 in Richland.

She was born in Martinci, Serbia, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 3 1/2 years.

She was a retired pediatric nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gabriel Alvarez Lopez

Gabriel Alvarez Lopez, 63, of Pasco, died April 17 in Pasco.

He was born in Apatzingan, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 47 years.

He was a butcher for Bryan’s Butcher Block.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jon R. Aguilar

Jon Raymond Aguilar, 37, of Grandview, died April 19 in Grandview.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a meat cutter.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.