Tri-City Herald death notices April 28, 2021

Kieth R. Banta

Kieth Richard Banta, 68, of Richland, died April 24 in Richland.

He was born in Lawrence, Kan., and lived in Richland for 43 years.

He was a retired pastor at Quinault Baptist Church and from human resources at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet E. Abbott

Janet Ellen Abbott, 95, of Kennewick, died April 26 at home.

She was born in Boston, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired secretary at Battelle’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in Richland.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Drew N. St. Martin

Drew Nathan St. Martin, 24, of Kennewick, died April 24 in Kennewick.

He was born in Vancouver, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

He was a lube technician at Toyota of Tri-Cities.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.