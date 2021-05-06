Tri-City Herald death notices May 5, 2021

Ruth B. Brodaczynski

Ruth Bernadette Brodaczynski, 88, of Richland, died May 1 in Richland.

She was born in St. Cloud, Minn., and lived in Richland for 77 years.

She was a retired nurse at Lourdes Medical Center and Kadlec Regional Medical Center and in the Army.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

LaVonne D. Morton

LaVonne Dorothy Morton, 84, of Kennewick, died May 2 at Creekstone Care Assisted Living in Kennewick.

She was born in Rapid City, S.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 80 years.

She was the retired owner of the Rose of Sharon flower shop.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon B. Benson

Vernon Billy Benson, 89, of Kennewick, died May 1 at Three Rivers Place in Kennewick.

He was born in Pitcher, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1948.

He was a retired bridge inspector for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tatsuya Hikido

Tatsuya Hikido, 87, of Kennewick, died May 3 at home.

He was born in Oakland, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for over 46 years.

He was a retired manager in the nuclear industry at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan K. Martin

Susan Kay Martin, 71, of Kennewick, died May 3 in Kennewick.

She was born in New Hampton, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper in various accounting industries.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robin M. Moore

Robin Michelle Moore, 38, of Pasco, died April 30 in Richland.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was safety representative at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.