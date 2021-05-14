Tri-City Herald death notices May 13, 2021

Edward ‘Ed’ Maxwell

Edward ‘Ed’ Mont Maxwell, 87, of Pasco, died May 11 in Pasco.

He was born in Plain Grove Township, Penn., and lived in Pasco for 55 years.

He was a college professor and athletic coach for Columbia Basin College.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Troy W. Collins

Troy Wayne Collins, 50, of Pasco, died May 10 in Richland.

He was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities 16 years.

He was a Zamboni driver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Ann Empey

Shirley Ann Empey, 89, of Mesa, died May 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lorenzo, Idaho., and lived in Tri-Cities for 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon K. Frymier

Sharon Kathleen Frymier, 76, of Kennewick, died May 6 in Seattle.

She was born in Prescott, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 51 years.

She was a fifth-grade teacher at Fruitland Elementary, retiring from Lincoln Elementary School in Kennewick.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Timoteo Bernal

Timoteo Bernal, 91, of Pasco, died May 8 at home.

He was born in Nayarit, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in Tri-Cities for three years.

He was a retired construction subcontractor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Angelina ‘Angie’ Young

Angelina “Angie” Young, 44, of Kennewick, died May 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and lived her whole life in Tri-Cities.

She worked as an in-home care provider.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cannon Cartier

Cannon Cartier, 21, of Westminster, Colo., died April 27 in Colorado.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Pasco until moving a year ago.

He was an aerospace technician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Serafin Rosales Palomarez

Serafin Rosales Palomarez, 73, of Mabton, died May 12 in Spokane.

He was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Nikolay I. Angeniy

Nikolay Ivanovich Angeniy, 72, of Kennewick, died May 7 at Trios Southridge Hospital.

He was born in the Republic of Moldova and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He was a retired veterinarian.

Hillcrest Funeral Home and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Anita M. Knight

Anita Marie Knight, 78, of Kennewick, died May 12 at home.

She was born in Hermosa Beach, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was a retired florist.

Hillcrest Funeral Homes and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Sallie E. Sanders

Sallie Elizabeth Sanders, 65, of Richland, died May 12 at home.

She was born in Hattiesburg, Miss., and had lived in Richland since 1991.

She was a retired prenatal sonographer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Francis M. Ling

Francis M. Ling, 91, of Richland, died May 9 in Seattle.

He was born in McLaughlin, S.D., and lived in Richland for 68 years.

He was a retired heavy duty mechanic at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.